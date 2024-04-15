Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Metro One Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of Metro One Telecommunications stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Metro One Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

