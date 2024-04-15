Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Metro One Telecommunications Price Performance
Shares of Metro One Telecommunications stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Metro One Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Metro One Telecommunications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metro One Telecommunications
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.