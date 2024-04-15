Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Zalando has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.