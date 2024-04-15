Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Acquires 16,472 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey purchased 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,931.12 ($25,226.07).

Bango Trading Up 6.2 %

Bango stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £97.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,116.67 and a beta of 0.38. Bango PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.89 ($2.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

