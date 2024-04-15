Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Acquires 16,472 Shares of Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey purchased 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,931.12 ($25,226.07).
Bango Trading Up 6.2 %
Bango stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £97.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,116.67 and a beta of 0.38. Bango PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.89 ($2.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03.
