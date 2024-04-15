Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Limbach Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LMB stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $439.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Limbach by 473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

