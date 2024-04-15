Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Limbach Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of LMB stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $439.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $52.96.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Limbach
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.