Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,080,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

