Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 8,119 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.90.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.82.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

