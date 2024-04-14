Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 408,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,312,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,551,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,029,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

