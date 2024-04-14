Bray Capital Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $465.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.90. The company has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

