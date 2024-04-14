Conning Inc. Sells 10,698 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,079.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,784 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 147,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 98,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. 17,934,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

