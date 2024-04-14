Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,797 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,873 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

