Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 132 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.55. 7,568,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $169.37 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

