S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $169.55. 7,568,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $169.37 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

