QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,192 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,216,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.