Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 2,522 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,155,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

