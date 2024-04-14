Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 38,751 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.6 %

FTNT traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

