Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 19,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

