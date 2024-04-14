Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 8,143 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $72,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,119. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.39 and a 200-day moving average of $414.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

