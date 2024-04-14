Head-To-Head Analysis: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. City Office REIT pays out -160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.01 -$2.68 million ($0.25) -18.00 Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 8.57 $95.34 million $1.08 21.61

Analyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for City Office REIT and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

City Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -1.50% -0.40% -0.17% Four Corners Property Trust 38.04% 7.78% 4.04%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats City Office REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.