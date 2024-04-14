Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,506,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

