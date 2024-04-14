Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.71.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

