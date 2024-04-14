Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock valued at $956,514,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.05. 3,827,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.