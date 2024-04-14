Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,155. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

