Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 5th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,057 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.38. 2,486,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $434.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

