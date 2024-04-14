PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
Shares of PTCHF stock remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Friday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
About PureTech Health
