PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of PTCHF stock remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Friday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

