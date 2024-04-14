Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of Ricoh stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. Ricoh has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.20.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.