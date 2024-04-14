Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Saipem stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
About Saipem
