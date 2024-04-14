Bancor Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $94.29 million and $59.26 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00015971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,442.85 or 1.00032122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,895,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 130,895,258.15739734 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.75593471 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $102,295,410.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.