Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Decreases By 33.3%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,325,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,988,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.5 days.

Quebecor Trading Down 0.6 %

Quebecor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

