Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Decreases By 33.3%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,325,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,988,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.5 days.
Quebecor Trading Down 0.6 %
Quebecor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.
About Quebecor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.