Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Expands By 38.8%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RAMPF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $11.77.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.