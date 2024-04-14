Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Update

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF remained flat at $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

