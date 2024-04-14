Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Update

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.5 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF remained flat at $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.72.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
