Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,790. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

