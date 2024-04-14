Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Declines By 38.8%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGPPF remained flat at C$5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.88.

About The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, coffee, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

