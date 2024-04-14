Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Declines By 38.8%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGPPF remained flat at C$5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.88.
About The SPAR Group
