Conning Inc. Sells 32,311 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.56. 1,432,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.