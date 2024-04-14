Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $8.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.70. 630,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.84 and its 200-day moving average is $375.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

