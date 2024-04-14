Conning Inc. Sells 39,181 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,181 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 5,691,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,057. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

