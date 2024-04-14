Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $60.50 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 735,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

