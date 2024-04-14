S. R. Schill & Associates Has $812,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,741,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.16. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

