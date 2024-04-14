Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,482,000 after buying an additional 2,487,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,781,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,847,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,953,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,860. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.