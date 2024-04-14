Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 118,613 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $102,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,423,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

