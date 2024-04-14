Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $106,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.53. 1,520,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,674. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.15.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

