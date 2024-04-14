Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 534 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

BK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.