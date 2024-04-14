Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $98.58 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $98,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $106.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,531.80. The company had a trading volume of 240,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,597.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,356.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

