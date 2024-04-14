Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 227,218 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $88,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

