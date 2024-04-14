Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $46,318.59 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

