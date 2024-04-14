Energi Price Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $10.07 million and $729,532.78 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00056296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,672,566 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.