The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. 12,155,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

