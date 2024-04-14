Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.97.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

Netflix stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

