Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 5,085 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 12,155,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

