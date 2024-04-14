The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,155,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

