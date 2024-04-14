Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.2% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

